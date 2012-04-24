Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2012 -- The Global Rapid Prototyping Systems market to grow at a CAGR of 15.6 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need to reduce time-to-market. The Global Rapid Prototyping Systems market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of low-cost systems. However, the limited range of raw materials available for fabrication could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Rapid Prototyping Systems Market report, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it discusses the Global Rapid Prototyping Systems market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include 3D Systems Corp., Stratasys Inc., and EOS GmbH.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To view the detailed table of contents kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/64971/global-rapid-prototyping-systems-market-2011-2015.html