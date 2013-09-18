Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Rare Earth Metals market to grow at a CAGR of 13.06 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Wind Energy sector. The Global Rare Earth Metals market has also been witnessing an increase in the production capacities of the major manufacturers in the market. However, the gap in the demand and supply of rare earth metals could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in China, Japan, USA, and ROW; it also covers the Global Rare Earth Metals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this space include China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd., Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Group Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Lynas Corp. Ltd., and Molycorp Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Alkane Resources Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd., Avalon Rare Metals Inc., Great Western Minerals Group, Indian Rare Earths Ltd., Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd., Neo Material Technologies Inc., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., and VMS Ventures Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd., Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Group Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Lynas Corp. Ltd., Molycorp Inc., Alkane Resources Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd., Avalon Rare Metals Inc., Great Western Minerals Group, Indian Rare Earths Ltd., Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd., Neo Material Technologies Inc., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., and VMS Ventures Inc.



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