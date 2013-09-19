Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2012 - 2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global Rare Earth Metals market to grow at a CAGR of 13.06 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Wind Energy sector. The Global Rare Earth Metals market has also been witnessing an increase in the production capacities of the major manufacturers in the market. However, the gap in the demand and supply of rare earth metals could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in China, Japan, USA, and ROW; it also covers the Global Rare Earth Metals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd., Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Group Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Lynas Corp. Ltd., and Molycorp Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Alkane Resources Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd., Avalon Rare Metals Inc., Great Western Minerals Group, Indian Rare Earths Ltd., Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd., Neo Material Technologies Inc., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., and VMS Ventures Inc.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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Related Reports -



Rare Earth Metals (Lanthanum, Cerium, Neodymium, Europium, Yttrium, Scandium, Terbium & Other Key Elements) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Applications (Magnets, Catalysts, Metallurgy, Phosphors, Ceramics & Others), Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2012 - 2018

(http://www.researchmoz.us/rare-earth-metals-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2012-2018-report.html)



Which observes that the rare earth metals demand was worth USD 3.93 billion in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 8.19 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2012 to 2018. In terms of volumes, global rare earth metals market demand is expected to cross 290 kilo tons by 2018. Increasing applications in permanent magnets, rechargeable batteries and catalysts for reducing pollution, electronics, portable equipments and computers are expected to drive rare earth metals demand over the next five years. Key application segments analyzed in this study include magnets, catalysts, metallurgy, ceramics, phosphors, and glass and polishing. Magnets and metallurgy applications dominated the rare earth metals consumption, together accounting for 40.9% of the total consumption in 2011.



Global and China Rare Earth Industry - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-rare-earth-industry-2012-deep-research-report-report.html



2012 Deep Research Report on Global and China Rare Earth Industry was a professional and depth research report on Global and China Rare Earth Industry.



Firstly the report describes the background knowledge of Rare Earth (La2O3 CeO2 Pr6O11 Nd2O3 Sm2O3 Europium Oxide Gd2O3 Tb4O7 Dy2O3 Y2O3 Ho2O3 Er2O3 Tm2O3 Yb2O3 Lu2O3), including Concepts Classification Manufacturing process technical parameters etc; then statistics International and China 14 Manufacturers Rare Earth product Capacity production cost price production value profit margins and other relevant data, statistics these enterprises Rare Earth products, applications, R&D, company background information, then summary statistics and analysis the relevant data on these enterprises. The report got Global and China Rare Earth companies production market share, Global and China Rare Earth demand supply and shortage, Global and China Rare Earth 2009-2013



China Rare Earth Industry - http://www.researchmoz.us/china-rare-earth-industry-report-2012-2015-report.html



In China, rare earth consumption can be divided into traditional field and new material field, of which, the former covers metallurgy / machinery, petroleum / chemicals, glass / ceramics, agriculture / light industry / textile, etc., and the latter mainly refers to permanent magnet materials, luminescent materials, polishing materials and hydrogen storage materials. In recent years, driven by downstream demand, the new material field has witnessed rising consumption of rare earth. It is expected that in 2015, the demand for rare earth from new materials will account for 79.8% of the total, of which, magnetic materials will show the largest of 61.3%.



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