Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2012 - 2016 Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Global Rare Earth Metals market to grow at a CAGR of 13.06 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand from the Wind Energy sector. The Global Rare Earth Metals market has also been witnessing an increase in the production capacities of the major manufacturers in the market. However, the gap in the demand and supply of rare earth metals could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-rare-earth-metals-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Rare Earth Metals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in China, Japan, USA, and ROW; it also covers the Global Rare Earth Metals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include China Rare Earth Holdings Ltd., Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Rare-Earth Group Hi-Tech Co. Ltd., Lynas Corp. Ltd., and Molycorp Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Alkane Resources Ltd., Arafura Resources Ltd., Avalon Rare Metals Inc., Great Western Minerals Group, Indian Rare Earths Ltd., Jiangxi Copper Co. Ltd., Neo Material Technologies Inc., Rare Element Resources Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., and VMS Ventures Inc.



Browse Other Reports by Technavio - http://www.researchmoz.us/publisher/technavio-73.html



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports -



China Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry Report, 2012-2015

(http://www.researchmoz.us/china-rare-earth-permanent-magnet-industry-report-2012-2015-report.html)



China Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry Report, 2012-2015 analyzes the global and Chinese rare earth permanent magnet markets as well as forecasts development trends from the angles of rare earth raw material supply, rare earth permanent magnet supply and demand, market prices and major production enterprises. In H1 2012, the operating rate of China NdFeB industry was less than 50%. High-end NdFeB manufacturers maintained the operating rate as high as 70%-75%, while low-end NdFeB companies only saw 30%-40%. Since 2013, downstream industries have transferred from “de-stocking” to “re-stocking”, which stimulated the growth in orders for NdFeB and boosted the industrial operating rate obviously. In Q2 2013, the operating rate of major Chinese NdFeB producers returned to 70-80%.



Global and China Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Industry 2013

(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-and-china-rare-earth-permanent-magnet-industry-2013-market-research-report-report.html)



The report firstly introduced Rare Earth Permanent Magnet basic information included Rare Earth Permanent Magnet definition classification application industry chain structure industry overview; international market analysis, China domestic market analysis, Macroeconomic environment and economic situation analysis and influence, Rare Earth Permanent Magnet industry policy and plan, Rare Earth Permanent Magnet product specification, manufacturing process, product cost structure etc. then statistics China key manufacturers Rare Earth Permanent Magnet capacity production cost price profit production value gross margin etc details information, at the same time, statistics these manufacturers Rare Earth Permanent Magnet products customers application capacity market position company contact information etc



About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz (http://www.researchmoz.us/) is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us



Browse Blog - http://latestmarketstudy.blogspot.com/