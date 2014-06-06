Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global R&D Outsourcing Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

R&D Outsourcing refers to the outsourcing of specific R&D services to third-party service providers such as designing, prototyping, testing, and manufacturing and sales. Though R&D services are a critical part of any vertical, the recent economic downturn and the need to survive in extremely competitive market environments has forced organizations to outsource their R&D operations to third-party service providers. R&D outsourcing enables organizations to develop innovative and cost-effective products in minimal time. Also, R&D outsourcing services help organizations access talented and skilled engineering professionals from across the globe. Thus, R&D outsourcing enables organizations to develop an economic cost structure, use resources in the best possible way, and focus on core competencies.



Analysts forecast the Global R&D Outsourcing market will grow at a CAGR of 8.65 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The R&D activities which are outsourced comprise of Research, Idea, Design, Product, Prototyping, Testing, and Manufacturing and Aftersales.



Global R&D Outsourcing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. It covers Global R&D Outsourcing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Vendors



- HCL Technologies Ltd.



- Infosys Ltd.



- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.



- Wipro Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors







- Aricent, Inc.



- Aspire Systems, Inc.



- Beyondsoft Corp.



- Blue Star Infotech, Ltd.



- Calsoft Labs, Inc.



- EPAM Systems, Inc.



- GlobalLogic, Inc.



- iGATE Corp.



- Cyient Ltd



- KPIT Technologies Ltd



- Larsen & Toubro Ltd



- MindTree Ltd



- Pactera Technology International Ltd



- QuEST Global Services Pte Ltd



- Sonata Software Ltd



- Symphony Teleca Corp.



- Tata Elxsi Ltd



- Tata Technologies Ltd



- Tech Mahindra Ltd



Key Market Driver



- Need for Cost Reduction.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- Delay in Communication.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Emerging Demand of R&D Outsourcing in Pharmaceuticals.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156880/global-rd-outsourcing-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###