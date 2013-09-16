Global RDBMS Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Global RDBMS Market 2012-2016



Global RDBMS Market(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-rdbms-market-2012-2016) market to grow at a CAGR of 10.06 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for business intelligence. The Global RDBMS market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for self-managing computing systems.



Request Sample Report @

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/174190



Global RDBMS Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global RDBMS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Sybase Inc. (SAP AG).



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Netezza Corp., Progress Software Corp., SAS Institute Inc., and Teradata Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



To Buy a Copy Of This Report:

http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174190



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Environment

6.3 Market Definition

6.4 Market Size and Forecast

6.5 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Global RDBMS Market by Operating Environment 2012



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global RDBMS Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012



9. Key Leading Countries

9.1 USA

9.2 UK

9.3 Japan



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Trends and their Impact



17. Vendor Landscape

17.1 Competitive Scenario

17.1.1 Key News

17.2 Market Share Analysis 2012

17.3 Other Prominent Vendors



18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 Oracle Corp.

18.1.1 Business Overview

18.1.2 Business Segmentation

18.1.3 Key Information

18.1.4 SWOT Analysis

18.2 IBM Corp.

18.2.1 Business Overview

18.2.2 Business Segmentation

18.2.3 Key Information

18.2.4 SWOT Analysis

18.3 Microsoft Corp.

18.3.1 Business Overview

18.3.2 Business Segmentation

18.3.3 Key Information

18.3.4 SWOT Analysis

18.4 SAP/Sybase Inc.

18.4.1 Business Overview

18.4.2 Business Segmentation

18.4.3 Key Information

18.4.4 SWOT Analysis



19. Other Reports in this Series



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Various Components of Information System

Exhibit 3: Types of Database Models

Exhibit 4: Global RDBMS Market 2012-2016 US$ (billion)

Exhibit 5: Global RDBMS Market By Technology 2012

Exhibit 6: Global RDBMS Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 7: Global RDBMS Market by Vendor Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 8: Business Segmentation of Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 9: Business Segmentation of IBM Corp.

Exhibit 10: Business Segmentation of Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 11: Business Segmentation of SAP/Sybase Inc.



Latest Reports:



Global Epinephrine Auto-Injector Market 2012-2016 http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-epinephrine-auto-injector-market-2012-2016



Global Epinephrine Auto-Injector Market:(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174185) to grow at a CAGR of 13.34 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing prevalence of allergies. The Global Epinephrine Auto-injector market has also been witnessing the development of chlorofluorocarbon-free epinephrine auto-injector inhalers. However, the adverse side-effects of epinephrine drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global LED Lighting Market 2012-2016 http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-led-lighting-market-2012-2016



Global LED Lighting Market:(http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/174201) to grow at a CAGR of 35.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the declining average selling price of LEDs. The Global LED Lighting market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of LEDs. However, the fluctuating global economy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



About Marketresearchreports

Marketresearchreports.biz (http://www.marketresearchreports.biz) is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. Marketresearchreports.biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Visit Our Websites For More information



Blog: http://bccresearchreports.blogspot.com/

Website: http://Chinamarketsbuzz.wordpress.com/