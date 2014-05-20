Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Renewable distributed energy generation includes small-scale renewable generation technologies such as solar PV, small wind, waste to energy, stationary fuel cell, micro CHP, and micro hydro. The capacity of these distributed renewable plants is very low compared to higher capacity renewable plants. Also, distributed solar PV capacity may vary depending upon the type and location of PV plants.



Analysts forecast the Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation Technologies market will grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Purchase Report Directly @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/purchase?rname=17679.



Covered in this Report

The Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation Technologies market can be segmented into three technologies: Solar PV, Small Wind, and Others.



Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation Technologies Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation Technologies market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- APAC

- EMEA



Inquire Before Buying @ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/inquire-before-buying?rname=17679.



Key Vendors

- Ballard Power System Inc.

- Bloom Energy Corp.

- First Solar Inc.

- SunPower Corp.

- Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors

- Altergy Systems

- Bergey Wind Power Co. Inc.

- Endurance Energy Ltd.

- JA Solar Holding Co. Ltd.

- Northern Power Systems Inc.

- REC Solar ASA

- SolarCity Corp.

- SunEdison Inc.

- Sungevity Inc.

- SunRun Inc.

- Wind Turbine Industries Corp.



Inquire for Discount (Single User License: US $2500)@ http://www.sandlerresearch.org/discount?rname=17679.



Key Market Driver

- Growing Awareness of RDEG Technologies.



Key Market Challenge

- High Implementation Cost.



Key Market Trend

- Increasing Government Incentives.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?