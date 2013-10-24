Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Ready Meals Market 2012 2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Global Ready Meals market to grow at a CAGR of 4.69 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing innovation in packaging. The Global Ready Meals market has also been witnessing the increasing concerns of health and wellness among consumers. However, the rising safety issues associated with ready meals could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Ready Meals Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, Europe, and the APAC and the MEA regions; it also covers the Global Ready Meals market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Nestlé S.A., ConAgra Foods Inc., and H.J. Heinz Company.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Advanced Fresh Concepts Corp., BRF S.A., Campbell Soup Company, Comptior Commercial Alimentaire, General Mills Inc., Grupo Herdez S.A.B. de CV, Grupo La Moderna S.A. de CV, Hormel Foods Corp., JBS S.A., Kerry Group plc, Kraft Foods Inc., Pinnacle Foods Group LLC, Raynal et Roquelaure, Reser's Fine Foods Inc., Sigma Alimentos S.A.B de CV, Smithfield Foods Inc., The Findus Group, The Schwan Food Company, Tipiak SA, Tyson Foods Inc., Unilever Foodsolutions, and Unilever plc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144920/global-ready-meals-market-2012-2016.html



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