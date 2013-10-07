Global Ready Meals Market - Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Changing lifestyle is one of the major factors driving the ready meals market. Manufacturers are making it much more convenient for consumers to prepare homemade style foods with the use of fresh and local ingredients. Ready meals are completely pre-cooked meals readily available at retail outlets that are just need to be heated for consuming. Ready meals market is gaining popularity worldwide as it is most convenient and time saving method to have healthy food.



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Market Segmentation



Based on type:



- Chilled Ready Meals

- Dried Ready Meals

- Canned Ready Meals

- Frozen Ready Meals



This research report analyzes this market depending on different market segments and major geographies. It is the complete study of analysis of current market trends, industry growth drivers, and market projections. Report also includes analysis of technological improvements in ready meals market, Porter’s five force model analysis, and company profiles of top industry players. Report also includes review of micro and macro factors essential for existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis. The major geographies analyzed under this market research study are North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.



Some of the major players in this industry are Bakkavor Foods Ltd., Birds Eye Ltd., Findus Group Ltd., Greencore Group PLC, HJ Heinz Company Ltd., Kerry Foods Ltd., Northern Foods Ltd., Premier Foods Group Ltd., and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides forward looking perspective on different factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth

- It provides pin-point analysis of changing competition dynamics, major competitors and their market strategies

- It provides technological growth map over time and explains its impact on market

- This report provides information on innovative product development and market forecast

- Report helps you make informed business decisions by making in-depth analysis of market



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