Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- Global Real Time Location System (RTLS) Market 2014-2018



Global Real Time Location System market to grow at a CAGR of 38.17 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of RTLS in the Healthcare industry. The Global Real Time Location System market has also been witnessing the increasing strategic business alliances and Mergers and Acquisitions. However, the lack of awareness about RTLS technology among enterprises could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Real Time Location System Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Real Time Location System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Stanley Healthcare Solutions (AeroScout Inc.), Ekahau, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Services LLC., Samsung Network Inc. (Samsung SDC Co. Ltd.), Ubisense Group plc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ContainerTrac, Inc., IBM Corp., Identec Solutions AG, Intelleflex Corp., PINC Solutions Corp., Savi Technology Inc.(Acquired by LaSalle Capital), and Tagsense.



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Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report



4. Market Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. RTLS Overview:



7. Market Landscape



8. Market Segmentation by Solution Category



9. Market Segmentation by Verticals



10. Geographical Segmentation



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11. Buying Criteria



12. Market Growth Drivers



13. Drivers and their Impact



14. Market Challenges



15. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



16. Market Trends



17. Trends and their Impact



18. Vendor Landscape



19. Key Vendor Analysis



20. Other Reports in this Series



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