Global Recloser Market Stood at $2.14 Billion in 2017 and Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of over 4.88% to Reach $2.71 Billion by 2022

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- According to the new market research report "Recloser Market by Control (Recloser (Electric & Hydraulic) and Sectionalizer (Electronic & Programmable Resettable)), Phase (Recloser (Three, Single, & Triple Single) and Sectionalizer (Three & Single), Voltage, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

" the global recloser market (including the sectionalizer market) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.88%, from 2017 to 2022, to reach a market size of USD 2.71 billion by 2022. The increasing demand for electric power worldwide, subsequent investments in installing renewable generation, rapid industrialization, and increased investment in automated power equipment are likely to drive the recloser and sectionalizer market during the forecast period.



The recloser market is dominated by a few major players that are established brand names with a wide regional presence. The leading players in the recloser and sectionalizer industry include Eaton (Ireland), Schneider (France), Tavrida (Switzerland), ABB (Switzerland), and NOJA Power (Australia).



Browse and in-depth TOC on "Recloser Market"



124 - Tables

38 - Figures

156 - Pages



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=187393365



The programmable resettable sectionalizer is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the sectionalizer market, by control type, from 2017 to 2022. This type of sectionalizer is equipped with an onboard memory storage that records the past events the unit has seen. This segment is being driven by factors such as increasing need for distribution automation and reduction in power outages.

Based on phase, the triple-single segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate from 2017 to 2022. Triple-single reclosers provide cost-effective single-phase distribution feeder and achieve significant power reliability with the additional benefit of single-phase tripping. These type of reclosers are rapidly replacing three-phase reclosers in the power distribution system. The demand for triple-single recloser is expected to be higher in developed countries, and it is expensive compared to three-phase and single-phase reclosers.



The demand for reclosers up to 15 kV is expected to grow at a faster rate from 2017 to 2022. Reclosers with voltage rating up to 15 kV are mostly used in residential applications and rural distribution lines. Growing urbanization, increasing investment in smart grid projects, and growing commercial, residential, and industrial sectors would drive the market for reclosers of voltage range up to 15 kV.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=187393365



Based on region, the sectionalizer market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2017 to 2022 followed by Middle East and North America. Countries such as China and India are the largest markets and have increased their investments in the power sector in the recent past. China accounted for the maximum share in the Asian region in 2016 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The increasing demand for automated power equipment due to the rising investment in distribution automation and smart grid applications would have a positive impact on the sectionalizer market in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, urbanization and industrialization are also the major factors impacting the growth of the sectionalizer market in Asia Pacific.



Please Explore Relevant Report:



Switchgear Market by Insulation (GIS and AIS), Installation (Indoor and Outdoor), End User (T&D Utilities, Industries, Commercial and Residential), Voltage (Low, Medium, and High), and Geography – Global Forecast to 2024



Recloser Control Market by Type (Electric and Hydraulic), Phase Type (Three-Phase, Single-Phase, and Triple-Single Phase), Voltage (Up to 15 Kv, 16 kV–27 Kv, and 28 kV–38 Kv), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com