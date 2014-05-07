Global Recruitment Market Report 2013 Edition

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- The recruitment market varies considerably from one country to another with the US, Japan and the UK showing the highest degree of fragmentation. The recruitment market can be segmented into general and professional staffing markets. General staffing that includes low skilled, low wage blue collar employees has a larger share as compared to professional staffing that includes higher skilled, higher wages white collar employees. North America represented the single largest market measured in terms of revenues in 2012 followed by Japan, the UK, France and Germany.



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Moreover, the global recruitment market is fiercely competitive and highly fragmented with numerous players vying for market share. The leading four companies account for about one-fifth of the total revenues of the industry. Adecco Group is the largest company operating in this industry, followed by Randstad and Manpower. The present report profiles these four companies along with a discussion of their respective business strategies.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global staffing industry along with the coverage of major regional markets like North America (the US and Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, the UK, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland), Asia Pacific (Australia and Japan) and Australia, discussing the market size, segmentation, and employment/unemployment rates.



By combining SPSS Inc.’s data integration and analysis capabilities with our relevant findings, we have predicted the future growth of the industry.



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We employed various significant variables that have an impact on this industry and created regression models with SPSS Base to determine the future direction of the industry. Before deploying the regression model, the relationship between several independent or predictor variables and the dependent variable was analyzed using standard SPSS output, including charts, tables, and tests.



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