Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Recruitment Software Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Recruitment software provides a complete set of tools to help organizations recruit employees more efficiently. Recruitment software is either deployed by an in-house recruiting department or by a recruiting agency. The software includes various features such as job posting, applicant tracking, pre-screening questions and response tracking, scheduling and tracking of interviews, and sending notices to candidates about their progress. Technological advancements and increased penetration of the internet and social media have allowed vendors to create more advanced recruitment software with features such as the capability of posting jobs in multiple online forums and integration with social media tools. Recruitment software helps organizations maintain competitive advantage by helping them in recruiting talented personnel.



Analysts forecast the Global Recruitment Software market will grow at a CAGR of 10.2 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Recruitment Software market can be segmented based on deployment model into On-site and On-demand.



Global Recruitment Software Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Recruitment Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



Americas



EMEA



APAC



Key Vendors



Kenexa (IBM) Corp.



Lumesse Ltd.



Oracle Taleo Corp.



SuccessFactors (SAP) Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



2LS Ltd.



Bond International Software



Bullhorn Inc.



First Choice Software



Hireology



ITS Software Systems Ltd.



Matchmaker Software Ltd.



Microdec plc



Peopleclick Authoria



People fluent



Swiftpro Ltd.



Key Market Driver



Increase in Demand for Cloud-based Recruitment Software.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



Integration Issues.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Emergence of m-Recruitment.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155097/global-recruitment-software-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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