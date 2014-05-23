Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Recruitment Software Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.



Recruitment software provides a complete set of tools to help organizations recruit employees more efficiently. Recruitment software is either deployed by an in-house recruiting department or by a recruiting agency. The software includes various features such as job posting, applicant tracking, pre-screening questions and response tracking, scheduling and tracking of interviews, and sending notices to candidates about their progress. Technological advancements and increased penetration of the internet and social media have allowed vendors to create more advanced recruitment software with features such as the capability of posting jobs in multiple online forums and integration with social media tools. Recruitment software helps organizations maintain competitive advantage by helping them in recruiting talented personnel.



Analysts forecast the Global Recruitment Software market will grow at a CAGR of 10.2 percent over the period 2013-2018.



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Covered in this Report

The Global Recruitment Software market can be segmented based on deployment model into On-site and On-demand.



Global Recruitment Software Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Recruitment Software market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- Americas

- EMEA

- APAC



Key Vendors

- Kenexa (IBM) Corp.

- Lumesse Ltd.

- Oracle Taleo Corp.

- SuccessFactors (SAP) Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors

- 2LS Ltd.

- Bond International Software

- Bullhorn Inc.

- First Choice Software

- Hireology

- ITS Software Systems Ltd.

- Matchmaker Software Ltd.

- Microdec plc

- Peopleclick Authoria

- People fluent

- Swiftpro Ltd.



Key Market Driver

- Increase in Demand for Cloud-based Recruitment Software.



Key Market Challenge

- Integration Issues.



Key Market Trend

- Emergence of m-Recruitment.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?