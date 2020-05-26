Global Recycled Elastomers Market to Gain Traction by 2025 : Leading Key Players RubberForm Recycled Products LLC., Klean Industries, Genan Holding, Rubbergreen, Entech I

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- Rapid expansion of global road construction activities in developing regions will drive Recycled Elastomers Market forecast over the coming years. This can be mainly attributed to the robust growth of global automotive and transportation sector. Recycled elastomers are predominantly used as an additive or an asphalt binder in modified bitumen for the construction of durable roads and other surfaces.



Frontrunners in the Recycled Elastomers Market:

1. GRP Ltd.

2. Liberty Tire Recycling

3. American Tire Recycling

4. West Coast Rubber Recycling

5. Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp.

6. J.Allcock & Sons Limited

7. RubberForm Recycled Products LLC.

8. American Recycling Center

9. Green Rubber One Sdn. Bsd.

10. Austin Rubber Company LLC

11. Klean Industries

12. Genan Holding

13. Rubbergreen

14. Entech Inc.

15. Emanuel Tire Co.



Growth Drivers:



- Growth in construction industry

- Increasing demand for the product in Sports product sector



Propylene rubber segment is projected to account for more than one-fifth revenue share in global recycled elastomers market by 2024. This can be linked with advantages such as excellent chemical resistance. Based on application, recycled elastomers market share is segmented into sports products, agriculture, medical, playground surfaces, home & garden, infrastructure and several others.



Playground surfaces application segment is estimated to register a robust 10% CAGR over 2018-2025. Recycled elastomers are widely sued in flooring purposes in parks and playgrounds on account of characteristics such as superior resistance to abrasion, heat, and water.



Considering the geographical landscape, Europe and North America will jointly capture more than 30% revenue share in global recycled elastomers market size. There is a strong demand for sports products equipment and accessories across developed regions. A considerable rise in the personal incomes of consumers along with shifting lifestyle trends will fuel the regional sports and infrastructure sectors, driving the demand for recycled rubber.



Asia Pacific countries are witnessing substantial FDI inflows for the development of the regional infrastructure sector. Moreover, the governments have undertaken various favorable initiatives such as the rural road linking with transport network initiative and the one belt one road plan to improve the existing road infrastructure. These trends will certainly accelerate the demand for recycled elastomers due to extensive application in road construction.



Global recycled elastomers market is highly fragmented in nature due to the presence of multinational giants as well as medium and small-scale manufacturers. GRP Ltd., Liberty Tire Recycling, American Tire Recycling, West Coast Rubber Recycling, Monmouth Rubber & Plastics Corp., J.Allcock & Sons Limited, RubberForm Recycled Products LLC., American Recycling Center, Green Rubber One Sdn. Bsd., Austin Rubber Company LLC, Klean Industries, Genan Holding, Rubbergreen, Entech Inc., Emanuel Tire Co.



