Global Recycled Glass Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2019-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- A recent report published by Infinium Global Research on Recycled Glass Market (Product - Cullet, Crushed Glass, and Glass Powder; Application - Bottles, Flat, Fiberglass, Highway Beads, Abrasives, Fillers, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. According to the report, the global recycled glass market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/13373



Increasing Landfills Acts as a Major Driver for the Growth of the Recycled Glass Industry



The growing awareness about the adverse effects of pollution and increasing landfills acts as a major driver for the growth of the recycled glass market. According to the U.S. EPA, 41.9% of beer and soft drink bottles were recovered for recycling. Furthermore, glass manufacturers can benefit from recycling in several ways such as recycled glass reduces emissions and consumption of raw materials, extends the life of plant equipment, such as furnaces, and saves energy. Furthermore, the growing scarcity of raw materials for glass has led to a significant increase in the use of recycled glass in the glass manufacturing industries. However, the high cost of the plant may hamper the growth of the recycled glass market.



Bottles Segment Held a Major Market Share in the Recycled Glass Market



The report on the global recycled glass market is bifurcated into product and application. Based on the product, the market is further bifurcated into cullet, crushed glass, and glass powder. Based on the application, the market is further divided into bottles, flat, fiberglass, highway beads, abrasives, fillers, and other. Among them, the bottles segment held a major market share in the recycled glass market as recycled glasses are most commonly used for the production of bottles.



Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/13373



Recycled Glass Market: Regional Analysis



North America holds the largest share in the global recycled glass market. The U.S. is the key country that contributes to the largest revenue in North America recycled glass market as it is one of the leading manufacturers and consumers of recycled glass. In 2018, glass has been amongst the most successfully recycled components of the municipal waste. The. In addition, favorable government policies and strict environment protection rules for in the U.S. contributes to the growth of the recycled glass market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the growing food and beverage and packaging sector in this region.



Recycled Glass Market: Competitive Landscapes



The key players in the recycled glass market are Strategic Materials, Inc., Dynamic Glass, Vetropack Holding, Momentum Recycling, Ardagh Group S.A., Owens Illinois Inc., Gallo Glass Company, Reiling Glas Recycling GmbH & Co., Heritage Glass Group, and Ngwenya Glass among others.



Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-recycled-glass-market



About Infinium Global Research

The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The recycled glass market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the recycled glass market.