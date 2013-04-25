Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Refining Industry Outlook, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Active and Planned Refineries to 2017 market report to its offering

Global Refining Industry Outlook, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Active and Planned Refineries to 2017



Summary



Global Refining Industry Outlook, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Active and Planned Refineries to 2017, is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, that offers comprehensive information on the global refining market. It is an in-depth source of information on all active and planned refineries and market share analysis of major refining companies by region. The profiles of major companies operating in the oil and chemicals storage industry globally are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.



This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- The report provides detailed information and analysis on all active and planned refineries, market shares of key companies and competitive scenario in the global refining industry.

- Information on distillation and other unit capacity additions through commissioning of new units in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America

- Forecast of Annual capacity information for regions and countries between 2013 and 2017

- Comparison of regional refining industry based on contribution to global refining capacity (2005-2017) and refining industry growth (2005-2017)

- Planned refining, coking, fluid catalytic cracking and hydrocracking capacity market share of the key companies globally and in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America and South and Central America

- Analysis of the operations of the major refining companies including China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation and PetroChina Company Limited.



Companies Mentioned



China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

PetroChina Company Limited



