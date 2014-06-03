Global Refractory Material Market Bricks & Monolithics 2014-2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- SandlerResearch.org adds Global Refractory Material Market 2014-2018 new industry report in its store.Refractory materials are used in the refractory lining of furnaces, kilns, incinerators, and reactors. These These materials have a high melting point (greater than 2768 degrees Fahrenheit). They are subjected to various conditions such as high temperature, abrasion and chemical corrosion, slag attack, and chemical reactions when they are used in refractory linings. Hence they must be able to endure these conditions with minimal wear and tear and high reliability. The Steel industry is one of the major end-users of refractory materials.



Analysts forecast the Global Refractory Material market will grow at a CAGR of 3.56 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report

The Global Refractory Material market can be divided into two segments: Bricks and Monolithics.



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Global Refractory Material Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the APAC region, the EMEA region, North America, and Latin America; it also covers the Global Refractory Material market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions

- APAC

- EMEA

- North America

- Latin America



Key Vendors

- Krosaki Harima Corp

- Magnesita Refratários SA

- RHI AG

- Vesuvius plc



Other Prominent Vendors

- Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd.

- Minteq International Inc.

- Morgan Advanced Materials plc

- OCL India Ltd.

- Orient Abrasives Ltd.

- Orind Refractories Ltd.

- Refratechnik Group

- Saint-Gobain SA



Key Market Driver

- Growth of Emerging Markets.



Key Market Challenge

- Increasing Cost of Raw Materials.



Key Market Trend

- Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?