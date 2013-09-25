Global Refrigerated Display Cabinets Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2013 - 2019)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Refrigerated display cabinets are primary elements of every food retailer. Such cabinets allow the storage of chilled food at required room temperature thereby allowing the customers unrestricted access. Refrigerated displays are majorly used for displaying bakery item, chilled foodstuffs and canned beverages. There are two types of refrigerated display cabinet, multi-deck display and server over cabinet. Some of the major drivers for refrigerated display cabinet market involve growth in food and beverage industry, increased number of supermarkets and increased awareness towards energy conserving display methods.



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One of the major eligibility criteria of refrigerated display cabinets is that they should be designed in order to display chilled foodstuffs at prescribed temperature. They must also provide a rigid barrier that helps to reduce infiltration of ambient air and heat flow through open display window of refrigerated display cabinet and all components must be CE marked as required by special EU directives. Many countries follow food safety requirements and sometimes there are specific requirements related to temperature of certain food products. Refrigerated displays are built to work for long periods without requiring any attention. However, there are many factors that can harm its temperature control system such as the defrost cycle needs attention to ensure they are at correct frequency. Also loading of food into cabinets is critical to its operation and proper air flow.



Asia Pacific is largest consumer of refrigerated display cabinets followed by U.S. and Europe. Traditionally U.S. was dominant market for refrigerated display cabinets but with growing fast food chains in Asia Pacific, it is offering a potential for refrigerated display cabinets market.



Some of the market players in the refrigerated display market include United Technologies Corp, IARP, Orford Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd., AFINOX Srl, Lennox International Inc, AHT Cooling Systems GmbH, ARNEG S.p.A., Barker Company, Porkka UK Ltd, Blue Star Limited, Epta SpA, Frigoglass S.A.I.C., Hill Phoenix Inc, Ian Boer Refrigeration Pty Ltd., AJ Baker & Sons Pty Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Company Limited, Kapso UK Ltd, The Manitowoc Company Inc, Ahmet Yar Sogutma Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS, Sanden Corporation, Vestforst A/S, and Zero Zone, Inc. among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of

Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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