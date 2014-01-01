Global Reinsurance: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Insurance research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Global Reinsurance industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global reinsurance market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Highlights
- The global reinsurance market is valued as the amount of direct insurance ceded to reinsurers according to that line of business. The market value reflects gross written premiums ceded to the reinsurer. Market share reflects gross written premiums earned by the reinsurers for providing reinsurance cover only. Any currency conversions have been calculated at constant annual 2012 average exchange rates.
- The global reinsurance market had total ceded premiums of $233.6bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% between 2008 and 2012.
- The property segment was the market's most lucrative in 2012, with total ceded premiums of $89.9bn, equivalent to 38.5% of the market's overall value.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $297.3bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the reinsurance market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalreinsurance market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key reinsurance market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global reinsurance market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global reinsurance market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global reinsurance market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global reinsurance market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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