Global Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- View Full report with TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-rdbms-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Relational Database Management System (RDBMS) market to grow at a CAGR of 10.06 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for business intelligence. The Global RDBMS market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for self-managing computing systems. However, issues related to data security and data privacy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global RDBMS Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the markets in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global RDBMS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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Global Enterprise Network Security market to grow at a CAGR of 6.6 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing virtualization of servers. The Global Enterprise Network Security market has also been witnessing an increasing adoption of network security solutions by small and medium business. However, the increasing complexity in implementing network security solutions due to growing IT infrastructure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Global Enterprise Network Security Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



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Wearable systems include sensors for detecting physiological changes and often include the capability of real-time and continuous recording. Most sensors embedded into wearable systems are placed at specific body locations. Examples include motion sensors or monitors used to track the movements of body segments, which are often in direct contact with the skin. Sensors may also be placed within clothing and other person objects. Some wearable computing devices are intended for mass market consumer usage. Google Glasses, which provides a virtual reality experience, is one such example.



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