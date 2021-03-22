Global Remote Browser Market Growth Probability, Leading Vendors and Future Scenario Up to 2027

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2021 -- Global Remote Browser Market: Snapshot



Remote browser, a secure web browsing solution, can be defined as a browser which isolates end-user internet browsing sessions from enterprise endpoints and networks. It assure that all email links, malicious browser code, browser based apps and files operate outside of the core network and enables security of sensitive corporate data. Moreover, isolating the browser function, the malware attacks are kept off the users system and are operated on the server session. Therefore, by using remote browser, organizations can substantially reduce the threat from malwares by shifting the risk of attack to the server sessions.



The remote browser market is experiencing growth owing to factors such as increasing number of cyber-attacks. With the advancing technology there is increased risk of malware attacks and hacking of sensitive corporate data which increases the demand for advanced security solutions Remote browser solutions is helping organizations to eliminate the fraud and enhance security and provide better control over the data. The major trend supportive to growth of remote browser is the adoption of browser isolation tool for security data in enterprise, which is anticipated to lift the demand for remote browser solution over the coming years. As with the increasing number of attacks the enterprises are more concerned about the security of the data and secure browsing. The secure browsing comprises use of special security architecture that enables web browsing protected from various kinds of cyber-attacks. Moreover, the increasing demand of cloud based remote browsing solution is subsequently creating opportunity for the remote browser market. It is due to ease of deployment and usage and provides security to the data



Rising Demand for Chrome Browse to Bode Well for Market



The global remote browser market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use and region. Based on type, the remote browser market is segmented into Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Internet Explorer, Safari and others. Furthermore, adoption rate of chrome browser type is surging globally and anticipated to grow during coming year due to increasing usage of chrome browser for browsing. The end-use based segmentation includes Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, IT and Telecom, Education and Others.



North America to Exhibit High Demand for Remote Browser



Geographically global remote browser market is segmented in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. North America is estimated to hold the major share in the market owing to the large number of companies deploying remote browser solutions. Further, Europe is anticipated to be among the major adopters of the remote browser during the forecast period. The remote browser market in the Europe region is in its promising stage. As the government and enterprises are aware about the security of data and implementation or remote browser solutions, the market is anticipated to experience growing demand. Besides this, the growing adoption of remote browser from Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI) industry to eliminate the encrypting of all files is also fueling the demand for remote browser. Further, growing awareness about cyber threats is anticipated to boost the demand for remote browser solutions in Asia Pacific region.



The companies in the remote browser market are focused towards merger & acquisitions of secure browser solutions provider, this is to provide advanced secure web browsing solutions to large enterprises and small medium enterprises globally. Moreover, some players in the market are making strategy to work with other secure browsing solution providers and other players are focused towards partnership with the provider of networking & cyber security solutions to introduce the advanced remote browser solution in the market so that it can be deployed at any platform and adopted by any size enterprise.



The major players in the global remote browser market includes Symantec Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Ericom Software, Cyberinc, Tucloud Federal Inc., Bomgar Corporation, Cigloo, Inc., Menlo Security, Light Point Security, Bromium, Inc. and Authentic8, Inc.



Global Remote Browser Market to Expand with Advancements in Digital Transformation



The demand within the global remote browser market is expected to increase as digital reinventions gather momentum across the globe. The growing relevance of attracting new revenues into the global digital industry has also supported the growth of the global remote browser market. The use of remote browsers is increasing as several countries prioritise digital transformation of their key assets. This transformation is expected to bring about a canny sense of virtualization in every activity across the corporate and non-corporate space. Moreover, the focus of the digital industry on ensuring seamless development of on-premise and off-premise cloud services has also aided market growth.



The coronavirus disease prompted the entire world to pursue digital technologies and virtual communication platforms. As virtualization became the order of the day, it became imperative for the digital industry to expand the capacity of cloud platforms. Therefore, the global remote browser market is projected to tread along a lucrative trajectory in the years to follow. It is also worthwhile to note that the growth of the remote browser market is a function of the use of internet and other web-enabled technologies. The COVID-19 crisis has also led to several service providers such as SAP and Oracle to introduce new offerings to the corporate sector. This has also brought cloud services under the radar of focus in recent years. The unprecedented value of understanding the needs and requirements of the corporate sector has led the digital industry to introduce new technologies.



The aforementioned factors have helped in driving sales across the global remote browser market. Moreover, the seriousness of the digital research fraternity in exploring the benefits of remote learning and working has also aided expansion across the market. The use of remote browsers across the corporate industry has caused the development of growth pathways in recent years.



