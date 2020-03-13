Global Remote Patient Care Market to Account to USD 1,414.57 Million by 2027 Growing at a CAGR of 6.0% in the Forecast Period of 2020 to 2027

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/13/2020 -- Remote patient care market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1,414.57 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the physicians and patients regarding the benefits associated with the usage of care devices has been directly impacting the growth of the market.



The major players covered in the remote patient care market report are Abbott, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Baxter., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Honeywell International Inc, Masimo., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Proteus Digital Health, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, A&D Company, Limited, Docobo Ltd, Microlife Corporation, SCHILLER, SHL Telemedicine, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.



Market Drivers



Increasing occurrences of chronic diseases due to busy and changing lifestyle

Growing geriatric population and rising demand of home based home-based monitoring devices

Increasing research activities for the development of new and advanced product

Global Remote Patient Care Market Scope and Market Size



By Type of Device



(Heart Monitors, Breath Monitors, Hematology Monitors, Multi-Parameter Monitors, Other Types of Devices),



Application



(Cancer Treatment, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes Treatment, Sleep Disorder, Weight Management and Fitness Monitoring, Other Applications),



End User



(Home Care Settings, Clinics, Hospitals),



Country



(U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa)



