Global Remote Sensing Technology Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Remote Sensing Technology market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need for improved understanding of the earth system. The Global Remote Sensing Technology market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of remote sensors in various industries. However, complexity in data interpretation could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Remote Sensing Technology Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Remote Sensing Technology market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include General Dynamics Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., and Raytheon Co.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: Leica Geosystems Holdings AG, Thales Group, ITT Corp., and Honeywell Technology Solutions Inc.



