Global Renal Denervation Market Analysis Available at Marketresearchreports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Hypertension: Prevalence and Significance



Hypertension is one of the most preventable causes of premature morbidity and mortality globally. It is a major risk factor for stroke, myocardial infarction, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, peripheral vascular disease, cognitive decline, damage to retinal blood vessels and visual impairment, and premature death. Therefore, reducing hypertension can lower the incidence of these conditions, helping to improve the health of the population and reducing the high burdens that they place on global healthcare systems.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/challenges-and-opportunities-in-the-renal-denervation-market



Renal denervation therapy involves a surgical procedure and is therefore a last resort in the treatment of hypertension. It is only considered when cheaper, simpler and potentially safer alternatives such as lifestyle modifications and the use of pharmaceuticals have failed. These patients are termed as having treatment-resistant hypertension.



To Buy A Copy Of This Report Visit : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/172371



Current Trends and Future Opportunities



With renal denervation technology only having been in development since the late 1990s and commercially-available since 2010, the market is in its infancy. The products remain unapproved in the US and Japan, and reimbursement is not yet widely available in other regions. Despite being an emerging market, renal denervation has sparked considerable interest due to the good safety and efficacy results it has achieved so far in helping to reduce treatment-resistant hypertension. The expectation is that renal denervation could become a multi-billion dollar market in the future. However, the success of any new medical technology is dependent on regulatory approval and reimbursement; acceptance and awareness from the medical community; and evidence of safety, efficacy and cost-effectiveness. All of these elements must be in place for the market to realise its potential.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/