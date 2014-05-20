Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation (RDEG) Technologies Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering



Renewable distributed energy generation includes small-scale renewable generation technologies such as solar PV, small wind, waste to energy, stationary fuel cell, micro CHP, and micro hydro. The capacity of these distributed renewable plants is very low compared to higher capacity renewable plants. Also, distributed solar PV capacity may vary depending upon the type and location of PV plants.



Analysts forecast the Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation Technologies market will grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent over the period 2013-2018.



Covered in this Report



The Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation Technologies market can be segmented into three technologies: Solar PV, Small Wind, and Others.



Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation Technologies Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Renewable Distributed Energy Generation Technologies market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key Regions



- Americas



- APAC



- EMEA



Key Vendors



- Ballard Power System Inc.



- Bloom Energy Corp.



- First Solar Inc.



- SunPower Corp.



- Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd.



Other Prominent Vendors



- Altergy Systems



- Bergey Wind Power Co. Inc.



- Endurance Energy Ltd.



- JA Solar Holding Co. Ltd.



- Northern Power Systems Inc.



- REC Solar ASA



- SolarCity Corp.



- SunEdison Inc.



- Sungevity Inc.



- SunRun Inc.



- Wind Turbine Industries Corp.



Key Market Driver



- Growing Awareness of RDEG Technologies.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



- High Implementation Cost.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



- Increasing Government Incentives.



- For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



- What are the key market trends?



- What is driving this market?



- What are the challenges to market growth?



- Who are the key vendors in this market space?



- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155820/global-renewable-distributed-energy-generation-rdeg-technologies-market-2014-2018.html

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