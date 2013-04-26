Global Renewable Energy Market - 2012 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- The report represents a broad overview of global renewable energy resources, their current and future prospects, investment trends, and regulatory frameworks of the countries situated in America, Europe and Asia. The report also delineates a detailed analysis of country-specific renewable energy resources, investment trends, regulatory framework, and profiles of major players for each of the energy segments available in the countries within the ambit of our study. In addition, our report analyses the opportunity-scenario available in the renewable energy market, specific to these countries.



The changing environmental scenario and depleting conventional energy resources has impelled the world to seek out alternative sources of energy. Mankind is consciously moving towards the use of renewable energy, with the prime focus on alleviating dependency on conventional energy sources. Acting in this direction, the United Nations (UN) has started a global initiative - ‘Sustainable Energy for All’ - to drive the use of renewable energy.



With global share of renewable energy rising to 17 percent of total consumption in 2011, the renewable energy market has come of age. This statement can be substantiated by the fact that almost half of the new installed capacities in 2011 were from renewable energy sources.



Moreover, investments in the global renewable energy market have increased steadily over the years. It reached USD 257 billion in 2011, with Solar Energy and Wind Energy attracting the majority of the investments.



Renewable energy support policies and incentives are the foundations on which the expansion of the market is based. Globally, around 109 countries have some kind of renewable energy policies or energy targets in place. With nuclear energy falling out of favour due to the Fukushima Disaster in Japan, many governments are looking beyond nuclear energy for sustainable energy sources. Further, the potential of the industry to create jobs has added a fillip to the market. It is estimated that more than 5 million jobs are currently available in the sector.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT



Global Overview of Renewable Energy Market

Sources of Renewable Energy and their Current Global Status

Region-wise Status of the Market

Country-specific Status of the Market

Outlook of the Industry



KEY FEATURES DISCUSSED



Current Global Renewable Energy Status and Outlook

Detailed Analysis Various Sources of Renewable Energy

Investment Trends in Renewable Energy - Global

Detailed Analysis of Each Renewable Energy Sources – Global

Region-wise Country Profile for Renewable Energy Market

Detailed Analysis of Each Renewable Energy Sources – Country-specific

Regulatory Framework in Renewable Energy – Country-specific

Investment Trends in Renewable Energy - Country-specific

Profile of Major Players – Country-specific



BENEFICIARIES OF THE REPORT



Companies in Renewable Energy, Power and Agriculture Sectors

Educational Institutes and Renewable Energy Research Centers

Business Research, KPOs & Consulting Companies

Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturers/Suppliers

Government and Policy Makers

Commercial and Investment Banks

Individuals/Investors



