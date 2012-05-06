Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2012 -- "Global Renewable Power Investment Outlook for 2012 - Key Factors Influencing Investment Decisions"" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the renewable power investments. The research provides an understanding of the global renewable power investments trends. The report also provides investment trends as well as market drivers for major renewable power markets, such as, the US, China, India, Germany, Italy and the UK. The report focuses on investment analysis of wind power and solar power markets. The report also provides global renewable power investment outlook for 2012.



The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData’s Team of industry experts.



Scope



The report analyses renewable power investments and its scope includes -

- Data on the Renewable Power Investments for the global as well as key countries such as the US, China, India, Germany, Italy and the UK.

- Major 2011 Market Insights on the global renewable power investment scenario.

- Economic Analysis of major renewable power investment markets globally.

- Investment Analysis for 2012 on major drivers based on policies and production scalability of wind and solar power markets in major countries.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -

- Facilitate decision-making based on strong investment data for renewable power market.

- Develop investment strategies based on the various parameters driving renewable power investments in major markets as well as globally.

- Identify key partners and business development avenues based on the understanding of the market movements of the major competitors in the renewable power market.

- Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects."



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/Global-Renewable-Power-Investment-Outlook-for-2012-Key-Factors-Influencing-Investment-Decisions-report-536774