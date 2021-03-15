DUBLIN, DUBLIN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2021 -- Resealable Packaging Market Dynamics (including market size, share, trends, growth, forecast, and industry analysis)



Key Drivers



The significant factors contributing to the growth of the resealable packaging market include strong demand for packaged foods, fundamentally changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and increasing emphasis on organizations towards the development of reusable, flexible, and environmentally sustainable packaging products. Moreover, various benefits are provided by resealable packaging, such as visually appealing to shoppers, boosted product life, convenience in storage, product differentiation, easy to open and reseal, and aids in maintaining the freshness of the products and increasing sustainability. This factor will lead to an upsurge in demand for resealable packaging in sectors like cosmetic & personal care, food & beverages, consumer goods, and healthcare. According to the UN, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) predicted that about one-third of the food generated for human consumption is wasted around the world, which accounts to be approximately 1.3 billion tons each year. Moreover, according to a Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) survey of 2,120 consumers, about 60% of consumers are inclined to pay more for tangible, functional packaging benefits, including easy storage, resealability, and easy openability. Furthermore, growing awareness associated with environmental safety and decrease waste will further pay the way for the growth of the global resealable packaging market size in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the increased cost of manufacturing and the limited high-speed filling equipment for packaging food, chemical, and cosmetic products is projected to hinder the market growth. In addition to this, the interruption in the supply chain and slowdown of the manufacturing process worldwide due to the emergence of the COVID-19 will hamper the growth of the market.



Resealable Packaging Market's leading Manufacturers:



- Comexi

- C-P Flexible Packaging

- Universal Flexible Packaging Ltd.

- Zip-Pak

- Sei s.p.a

- Flexico SARL

- VELTEKO s.r.o.

- Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG

- Wyke Farms

- ProAmpac



Type Segment Drivers



Based on type, the zippers is projected to dominate the market due to their several benefits, including increased shelf life, easy to open, eye-catching, highly durable, resistance to external influences, and high-quality custom designs availability. In addition to this, growing consumer preference towards small and convenient packages and the development of biodegradable and PVC zipper bags for toiletries, confectionery products, stationery, and cosmetics that enables light-weight storage and easily recyclability will further stimulate the growth of the market.



Material Segment Drivers



Based on material, the biodegradable films is expected to rise at a higher CAGR over the coming years due to the increasing awareness associated with eco-friendly packaging solution, and various benefits provided by the biodegradable films resealable packaging, such as decreased carbon emission during the manufacturing process, non-toxic and allergy-free packaging material, and eco-friendly disposal of the material.



Resealable Packaging Market Segmentation:



Segmentation by Type:



- Zippers

- Screw Caps

- Cross Tie

- Re-sealable Films

- Flaps

- Others



Segmentation by Material:



- Biodegradable Films

- Polyethylene

- Polyester

- Polypropylene

- Pressure Sensitive Tape

- Plastics

- Aluminium

- Others



Segmentation by Application:



- Food & Beverages

- Cosmetic & Personal Care

- Electronics

- Consumer Products

- Others



Segmentation by Region:



- North America



o United States of America

o Canada



- Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of APAC



- Europe



o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe



- RoW



o Brazil

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Rest of the world (remaining countries of the LAMEA region)



