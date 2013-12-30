Global Research Application Server Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Global Market Research: Application server is a program that handles all the operations between the user and backend application or database. It provides an integrated environment for the deployment of custom server based business applications. Application server market comprises of application servers used for the cloud applications, mobile devices and tablets. Application server market can be segmented on the basis of type such as Java based, Microsoft windows based and others which include application servers built using open source technologies. Java based application servers use Oracle web logic and IBM web sphere. The global application server market is expected to grow owing to the changing communication infrastructure and increasing reliance of enterprises on application servers to make productive and efficient use of internet.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/application-server-market.html



The global market for application servers is mainly dominated by IBM which constitutes for majority of the total market share. Other major contributors to the growth of this market include Microsoft based application server and open source application servers such as GlassFish, JBoss, Jetty, Jonas, Resin and Tomcat. The demand for application servers is mainly driven by the increasing use of computer and mobile internet applications. Application servers are being used to create applications for mobile devices and tablets and growing smartphones and tablet market offer potential opportunities in the future. System integration issues and high cost of maintenance of application servers are the major factors adding restraint to the market.



Some of the leading players in the market are Apache, Adobe, CA Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard, HostBridge, IBM Corporation, iWay Software, LexMark, Microsoft, Nastel Technologies, Newgen, Oracle, Pega Systems, Red Hat, SAP AG, Tibco Software, Wipro and VMWare among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Technology & Media Market:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/technology-market-reports-8.html



About Transparency Market Research (TMR)

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us



Sheela AK

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States.



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Browse Market Research Blog:

http://technologyandmediaresearch.blogspot.com/

http://businessindustryresearch.blogspot.com/