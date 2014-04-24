Global Research Fragrances Market and Industry Analysis, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- The growing trend toward urbanization, higher spending capacity, and rising concerns for personal appearance and grooming are some of the major factors responsible for driving the fragrances market. In addition, the increased demand for youth oriented, floral and exotic fragrances is ready to set the pace for quick market expansion. Even though women’s perfumes and fragrances continue to dominate this market, there is a significant growth in the sales of men’s fragrances and perfumes, which is opening up new opportunities in the fragrances industry. This market is expected to have a bright future owing to increasing concerns for personal hygiene and appearance.



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The fragrances have emerged as one of the mainstream business segment in the cosmetics and personal care industry. The wide range of fragrance product availability is complementing the business growth.



Market Segmentation



Based on product type



- Detergents and Soaps

- Fine Fragrances

- Cosmetics

- Household Products



This research report analyzes the fragrances industry based on its segments and major geographies. It is a comprehensive study of the current market trends, industry growth drivers, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for the coming years. It also includes analysis of recent technological innovations, Porter’s five force model analysis, and market projections for the coming years. The report includes a review of the micro and macro factors significant for the existing market players and new entrants.



The major geographies analyzed under this research study are North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. The key players dominating this market are Asda, Body Shop, Boots, Co-Op/Somerfield, Lloyds, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Saver, Superdrug, Tesco, Vantage, Waitrose, Estée Lauder, Clarins, Givaudan, L’Oréal, MAC, and others.



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