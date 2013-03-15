Global Research of Set-Top Boxes Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- The worldwide market for set top boxes is expected to experience significant growth rate in the near future as a result of technological advancements and better quality of signal transmission. Asia Pacific and Latin America markets are expected to witness double digit growth rate in this market as subscribers are gaining access to pay TV platforms for the very first time.



Shaken by the economic slowdown, set top boxes market noted slow growth rate in past few years; however, the condition is significantly changing with many new manufacturers emerging in the market, thus increasing the competition. Technological developments and research is carried out in the field by most manufacturers for improving the picture quality offered by these set top boxes, and better signal reception ability in order to withstand in the competition. Demand for set top boxes is also expected to be spurred by shift of consumers from premium set top boxes to high definition viewing set top boxes.



Market Segmentation :- Cable Set Top Boxes,Satellite Set Top Boxes,IP Set Top Boxes,Terrestrial Set Top Boxes, HbbTV Set Top Boxes



The worldwide set-top box market is expected to grow slowly, from 221 million in 2011 to 242 million in 2016, with a small dip forecast in 2012 as a lull exists between North American and Western European digital transitions (which are largely complete), and those in other parts of the world (which have not yet reached critical mass). Set-top box shipments through the period decline in North America and Western Europe (especially in saturated cable platforms that are losing subscribers to telco and satellite alternatives), while they grow strongly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where subscribers are gaining access to pay-TV platforms for the first time.



This report provides worldwide shipments and revenues of set-top boxes segmented by platform (cable, satellite, DTT, IPTV) and geography (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East-Africa). It describes quantitative and qualitative trends in the STB markets, including digital terrestrial transitions, digital cable transitions, HD service offerings, hybrid (CATV-IPTV, DBS-IPTV, and DBS-DTT) set-top boxes, and the adoption of cable video gateways.



Overall, the anticipated drop in 2011 does not signify a weak market but instead represents a correc­tion from the hefty 10.4 percent growth seen in 2010, IHS believes. Last year proved exceptionally strong, thanks to the World Cup soccer ?nal as well as the analog-to-digital transition of Comcast, the world’s largest cable operator. While broadcasts of the wildly popular World Cup translated into many new sub­scribers for cable worldwide, the change at Comcast was enough to drive North American STB shipments in 2010 to 29.3 million units, up from 25.6 million the year earlier.



Among manufacturers, four suppliers formed a clear top tier. British-based Pace plc was No. 1 in 2010 with shipments of 20.7 million units, followed by three U.S. companies—Motorola Inc. with 19.0 million units; Technicolor with 12.9 million; and Cisco Systems Inc. with 12.2 million. Together, the Top 4 accounted for 44 percent of the market.



Rounding out the Top 10 were South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. in ? fth, U.S. ? rm Echo­Star—owner of Dish Network—in sixth, and the three Chinese companies of Skyworth, Humax and Coship. Despite a shift in the STB market to premium systems, average selling prices (ASP) for set-top boxes continue to decline. The industry average ASP in 2010 was under $103, down from slightly over $107 the year before. A key factor driving costs down is the falling price of semiconductors for STBs, with advancements in processing technology making chips less expensive. For instance, high-de? nition proces­sors have been found costing just over $13, down from as much as $20. Costs will continue to drop, with the overall bill of materials for set-top boxes expected to retreat an additional 10 to 15 percent by 2015 compared to present levels.



