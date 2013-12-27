Global Research On: CAD Market in China 2014-2018: Now Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Market analysts forecast the CAD market in China to grow at a CAGR of 12.51 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce product development time. The CAD market in China has also been witnessing the development of could-based CAD solutions. However, the open source CAD software could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Research report, the CAD Market in China 2014-2018 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the CAD market in China landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Parametric Technology Corp., and Siemens AG.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



Table of Content



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



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4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology



5. Introduction



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Global PLM Market Structure

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by End-users

7.1 Automotive Segment

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Industrial Machinery Segment

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast



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8. Buying Criteria



9. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



11. Market Challenges



12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Trends and their Impact



15. Vendor Landscape

15.1 Competitive Scenario

15.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

15.1.2 Prominent Vendors

15.2 Other Prominent Vendors



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



Global Ceramic Coating Market 2014-2018

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Research report On, the Global Ceramic Coating Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Ceramic Coating market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors

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