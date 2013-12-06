Global Research on China Gasoline Engine Industry Report, 2013-2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"China Gasoline Engine Industry Report 2013-2017"to its huge collection of research reports.



China Gasoline Engine Industry Report, 2013-2017 of Sino Market Insight forecasts that by 2017, sales volume of China’s automotive engines, motorcycle engines and general gasoline engines will respectively reach 24.83 million, 28.80 million and 25.26 million units (domestic sales + exports).



With the improvement of Chinese people's consumption level, the demand for motor vehicles has increased rapidly; the automobile output rose from 5.71 million in 2005 to 19.27 million in 2012 with an average annual growth rate of 19.0%; motorcycle output was also stabilized at around 25 million/year from 2007-2012. Output growth of motor vehicles especially passenger vehicles has led to a strong growth of demand for gasoline engines, and the localization of international manufacturers is becoming more prevailing, as a result, the sales volume of automotive gasoline engine increased from 3.45 million units in 2005 to 13.4 million units in 2012, with an average annual growth rate of 21.4%.



According to the "Twelfth Five-Year Plan" of China Internal Combustion Engine Industry, in 2015 China’s automotive internal combustion engine output will reach 30 million units, motorcycle gasoline engine output will reach 26 million units, and the output of small general gasoline engine will reach 28 million units.



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China Gasoline Engine Industry Research Report, 2013-2017 of Sino Market Insight contains six chapters and 87 charts, covering the output, sales volume, competitive situation and future trends of major markets (automotive engine, motorcycle engine and universal gasoline engine, etc.) of China gasoline engine industry. The report also presents the profile, financial conditions, product sales, product type, production capacity distribution, operating conditions and development strategy of 12 major automotive gasoline engine manufacturers including FAW-Volkswagen, Shanghai GM Wuling, Changan Group and Dongfeng Nissan as well as Zongshen Power Machinery and Loncin Motor.



Table of Contents



1. Macro-economic Environment in China, 2011-2013

1.1 China's GDP

1.2 Industrial Added Value

1.3 Fixed Investment

1.4 Consumption in Stable Growth

1.5 Import & Export

1.6 Price Level

1.7 Macroeconomic Forecast 2012-2013E



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2. Development of Gasoline Engine in China

2.1 Definition and Classification

2.1.1 Definitions

2.1.2 Classification

2.2 Industry Policy

2.2.1 "Guidance on the Trial Implementation of Toll by Weight on Turnpikes"

2.2.2 "Notice on Implementing the Fourth Stage of National Emission Standards for Automotive Compression-Ignition Engines and Automobiles"

2.2.3 "Twelfth Five-Year Plan" of China Internal Combustion Engine Industry

2.2.4 "Opinions on Strengthening Energy Saving and Emission Reduction of the Internal Combustion Engine Industry"



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