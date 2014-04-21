Global Research on China Sanitary Ware Industry Report, 2013 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"China Sanitary Ware Industry Report, 2013 - 2017"to its huge collection of research reports.



Accompanied by economic growth, accelerated urbanization, improving disposable income of residents and the growing demand for housing, China sanitary ware market has seen burgeoning development with the marekt size soaring from RMB44.1 billion in 2007 to RMB94 billion in 2012, an average annual growth rate of 16.3%. Compared with developed countries, China stayed at a low level in terms of the per capita consumption of sanitary ware products. And the sanitary ware market of China is expected to continue the momentum of rapid development, with the targeted marekt scale hittng RMB171.6 billion by 2017, an AAGR of 12.8%.



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In general, sanitary ware falls into ceramic sanitary ware and non-ceramic sanitary ware. In 2012, the penetration rate of sanitary ware in China claimed 45.7%. And the figure is expected to rise steadily, thanks to China’s full-blown urbanization. The estimate shows that the penetration ratio by 2017 will jump to 59.3%, and that the market scale will hit RMB101.8 billion.



Table of Content

1. Introduction of Sanitary Ware

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification of the Industry

1.3 Standards & Policies



2. Sanitary Ware Concerned Industries in China

2.1 Housing Industry

2.2 Home Decoration Industry

2.3 Other Market Drivers

2.3.1 Urbanization

2.3.2 Per Capita Disposable Income



Browse Personal Care Related Research Reports @ http://www.researchmoz.us/personal-care-market-reports-132.html



3. China Sanitary Ware Market

3.1 Market Scale

3.2 Ceramic Sanitary Ware

3.3 Competition Pattern

3.4 Export

3.5 Market Segments

3.5.1 Market Scale

3.5.2 Competition Pattern

3.6 Forecast

3.6.1 Overall Market

3.6.2 Segment Market



4. Regional Market

4.1 Regional Market Pattern

4.2 Output by Region

4.2.1 Guangdong

4.2.2 Fujian

4.2.3 Zhejiang

4.2.4 Others



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