Global Research on Definitive Guide to 4G Technology and LTE Business Intelligence : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"The Definitive Guide to 4G Technology and LTE Business Intelligence"to its huge collection of research reports.



Fourth generation (4G) cellular technology represents a huge leap compared to previous generations. The Long Term Evolution (LTE) standard for 4G provides significant capacity gains as well as true end-to-end Internet Protocol (IP) connectivity including voice over IP (VoIP) via voice over LTE (VoLTE).



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There are significant challenges, such as launching VoLTE, optimizing networks, and integrating operations. There are also significant opportunities, such as deploying value-added service (VAS) applications that rely upon LTE and offer mobile network operators an advantage against over-the-top (OTT) competition that uses 3G.



This is the most comprehensive research available focused on 4G technology and LTE business insights for deployment, operations, and maximizing investment value. The research includes critical analysis and forecasts for the following:



LTE in Industry Verticals: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018 (82 pages)

LTE Infrastructure Market: Vendors, Market Share, Key Trends & Forecasts (64 pages)

LTE Network Operator Strategies: Key Drivers, Deployment Strategies, CAPEX, OPEX, Price Plans, ARPUs and Service Revenues (355 pages)

LTE Device Marketplace: Ecosystem, Roadmap, Key Trends, Shipments/Market Share, and Global Forecast by Vendor (61 pages)

LTE Strategies 2013 - 2018: Strategies for Deploying, Operating, and Optimizing LTE Services, Applications and Business Operations (269 pages)

Mobile Value-added Services (VAS) in 4G: Market Analysis and Forecasts for LTE-based VAS 2013 - 2018 (176 pages)

Public Safety LTE: A Global Assessment of Market Size, Technology, Vendor Trends and Spectrum Allocation 2013 - 2018 (90 pages)

Carrier WiFi and Small Cells in LTE & Beyond: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018 (138 pages)





Related Reports :



2G, 3G & 4G Mobile Network Subscriptions, Spectrum Licensing, Ownership, Infrastructure Contracts & Handset Shipments Database: 2013 - 2020 http://www.researchmoz.us/2g-3g-and-4g-mobile-network-subscriptions-spectrum-licensing-ownership-infrastructure-contracts-and-handset-shipments-database-2013-2020-report.html



LTE is estimated to account for nearly 130 Million subscriptions at the end of 2013. Driven by ongoing deployments, LTE penetration will significantly grow at a CAGR of 53% over the next 7 years. LTE connections will eventually represent more than 2.4 Billion subscriptions in 2020. Presently U.S, Japanese and South Korean mobile network operators are leading LTE subscriptions with a combined market share of 75%, driven by their early adoption of the technology.



LTE Broadcast: Global Market Game Changer for Mobile Video and TV in the post-4G World http://www.researchmoz.us/lte-broadcast-global-market-game-changer-for-mobile-video-and-tv-in-the-post-4g-world-report.html



LTE-enabled high bandwidth, video has become easier to download and stream. While mobile communications, particularly smartphones, tablets, and other wireless devices have gained significant penetration in recent years, data consumption remains relatively low. However, it is important to note that with only about ten percent of mobile subscribers using video, it represents a demand on network capacity of 50%.



Video in a 3G is clearly a drain on capacity going forward and drives the need for 4G. With the LTE being deployed, Over-the-Top (OTT) providers are expected to see more usage of their video services and they already started to get ready for it. However, smart mobile network operators will also become much more proactive in terms of their own video offerings as concerns over capacity diminish.



Global 4G Equipment Market 2012-2016 http://www.researchmoz.us/global-4g-equipment-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global 4G Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 47.49 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the exponential growth of network traffic. The Global 4G Equipment market has also been witnessing increased investments in China. However, security and privacy issues could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global 4G Equipment Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global 4G Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



This research is invaluable for anyone who wants to understand the impact of LTE on wireless networks, IT organizations, service providers, and suppliers. It is also critical information for anyone who seeks an understanding of the challenges, opportunities, and outlook for cellular communications in the 4G era.



Research Benefits:



LTE impact on industry verticals including penetration forecasts

LTE infrastructure market analysis with forecasts for RAN infrastructure

LTE strategies for wireless carriers with data for infrastructure investment, pricing, and service revenue

LTE device ecosystem assessment with roadmap, trend analysis, and forecasts for shipments and market share

LTE value-added service (VAS) application assessment with evaluation of key apps and forecast for deployment

LTE public safety assessment including market sizing, technology choice and displacement, vendor positioning, and forecasts

Carrier WiFi and small cells analysis including strategies for integration with LTE networks, competitive analysis, and forecasts



Target Audience:



IT leaders focused on 4G

Executive LTE decision makers

Wireless equipment providers

Wireless handset manufacturers

Telecom managed service providers

Wireless device OS and application developers

Providers of contents, commerce, and applications

Mobile network operators and service providers of all types



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Table of Contents:



LTE in Industry Verticals: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018



1 Chapter 1: Introduction 9

1.1 Executive Summary 9

1.2 Topics Covered 11

1.3 Key Findings 12

1.4 Key Questions Answered 13

1.5 Target Audience 14

1.6 Companies Mentioned 15



2 Chapter 2: An Overview of LTE Technology 17

2.1 LTE RAN Technology (E-UTRAN) 18

2.2 EPC Technology 20

2.3 Interoperability with 2G/3G Systems 22

2.3.1 Mobile Data Only Service 22

2.3.2 LTE Data Service with 2G/3G Voice 22

2.3.3 Voice and Data Services over LTE 22

2.4 Interoperability with LMR Systems 23

2.5 LTE Advanced Support for Heterogeneous Commercial and LMR Networks 24



3 Chapter 3: The Business Case for LTE in Vertical Industry Segments 25

3.1 Key Market Drivers 25

3.1.1 Security Features 25

3.1.2 Spectrum Flexibility 26

3.1.3 Economic Feasibility 26

3.1.4 Vendor Commitments 26

3.1.5 Support for Data Intensive and Low Latency Applications 26

3.1.6 Voice Interoperability 27

3.2 Key Barriers 27

3.2.1 Interoperability with Legacy Proprietary Solutions 27

3.2.2 The Private vs. Shared Commercial Network Debate 27

3.2.3 Device Challenges 27

3.3 The LTE in Industry Verticals Value Chain 28



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4 Chapter 3: Vertical Industry Segments 30

4.1 Oil and Gas 30

4.1.1 Critical Communication Needs in Remote Locations 30

4.1.2 Reliance on LMR Solutions 31

4.1.3 Data Applications and Economic Feasibility: Is LTE the Answer ? 31

4.1.4 Texas Energy Network (TEN): An operational M2M LTE Network for the Oil and Gas Industry 32

4.2 Construction 33

4.2.1 The Communication Needs of a $2 Trillion Market 33

4.2.2 Case Study: LTE Enables Pepper Construction 33

4.3 Agriculture 34

4.3.1 A Fundamental Aspect to National Economies 34

4.3.2 The GSMA mAgri Initiative 34

4.3.3 LTE Based M2M Solutions 35

4.4 Mining 35

4.4.1 LTE in Mining: Communications and Remote Monitoring 35

4.4.2 Case Study: Rio Tinto LTE Network 35

4.5 Utilities 36

4.5.1 Complimenting LMR Narrowband Communications 36

4.5.2 Extending Prospects to M2M 36

4.5.3 Enabling Smart Grid and Smart Meter Applications 37

4.6 Transportation 38

4.6.1 Cellular M2M in the Transportation Industry 38

4.6.2 Enabling Content Services 38

4.6.3 New Opportunities: Adverting on Public Transport 39

4.7 Defense 40

4.7.1 Technology is No Longer Driven by Military Needs and Funding 40

4.7.2 Leveraging Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) Communications Equipment 40

4.7.3 U.S. Army LTE Trial 41

4.7.4 Naval Task Force Connectivity: U.S. Navy Adopts LTE 41

4.8 Public Safety 42

4.8.1 Endorsement as the Next Generation Public Safety Communication Technology 42

4.8.2 Transforming the Next Generation Command Centre 44

4.8.3 Qatar MOI: Leveraging LTE for Real-Time Video Monitoring 44

4.9 Education and Distance Learning 45

4.9.1 The Importance of Internet Connectivity in Education 45

4.9.2 Community-wide LTE Networks 45

4.9.3 Learning from WiMAX: Past Success Stories 45

4.10 Healthcare 46

4.10.1 Transforming the Healthcare Industry 46

4.10.2 LTE and Mobile Video: The Future of E-Healthcare 46



5 Chapter 5: Key Trends 47

5.1 Critical Infrastructure 47

5.1.1 U.S Nationwide Private LTE Network: Synergies with Public Safety LTE 47

5.1.2 Private Deployments Targeting Critical Infrastructure 48

5.2 Municipal Networks 48

5.2.1 Prospects of Municipal LTE Networks 48

5.2.2 Case Study: Swindon Borough Council 48

5.3 M2M 49

5.3.1 2G/3G Market Penetration 49

5.3.2 Towards an LTE Era 50

5.4 LMR to LTE: Complementation or Replacement 51

5.5 LTE in the 'Traditional' Enterprise Segment 52

5.5.1 Serving the Needs of the Traditional Enterprise 52

5.5.2 The Mobile Workforce 53

5.5.3 Improving In-Building Coverage: LTE Small Cells 53

5.6 Adoption Timeline by Vertical Industry Segment 54

5.6.1 Oil, Gas and Energy Production 54

5.6.2 Construction 54

5.6.3 Agriculture 54

5.6.4 Mining 54

5.6.5 Utilities 54

5.6.6 Transportation 55

5.6.7 Defense 55

5.6.8 Public Safety 55

5.6.9 Education 55

5.6.10 Healthcare 55



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