Global Research On: Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2012-2016: Now at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Market analysts forecast the Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform market to grow at a CAGR of 9.20 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for comprehensive solutions. The Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform market has also been witnessing consolidation of the market. However, fragmented approach to risk management could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Research report, the Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Governance, Risk and Compliance Platform market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



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Key vendors dominating this space include EMC Corp., IBM Corp., MerticStream Inc., and NASDAQ OMZ Group Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are MEGA International Inc., SAP AG, Thomson Reuters Corp., Jade Software Corp., Provititi Inc., Enablon SA, SAS Institute Inc., Wolters Kluwer Financial Services Inc., Oracle Corp., Software AG, Sai Global Ltd., Sword Achiever, and BPS Resolver Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Introduction



4. Research Methodology



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5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.2 Market Segmentation

6.3 Global On Premises Platform Size and Forecast

6.4 Global SaaS Platform Size and Forecast



7. Geographical Segmentation



8. Key Leading Countries

USA

UK



9. Vendor Landscape



10. Buying Criteria



11. Market Growth Drivers



12. Drivers and their Impact



13. Market Challenges



14. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



15. Market Trends



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