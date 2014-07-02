Global Research on Palm Oil Market and Food Industry Analysis 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2014 -- Palm oil ranks among the most widely-consumed oils across the world. Given its cost-effectiveness and no-trans-fat attributes, palm oil is often the preferred option in the food industry-especially in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. The market research report titled ‘Palm Oil Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2012 – 2018’ carries out a comprehensive analysis of market trends that matter, industry growth drivers, and challenges likely to impede ideal growth figures.



Request for customization of this report: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/palm-oil-market.html



The report profiles a host of companies operating in the palm oil market. These include, but are not limited to: Alami Group (Malaysia), Musim Mas Group (Indonesia), ADM (US), Boustead Group (Malaysia), and the United Palm Oil Industry Public Company Limited (Thailand).



This report is based on the effective use of proven research methodologies and tools such as Porter’s five force model analysis. It also features detailed profiles of top industry players. Geographically, this report segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).



This market research report takes into consideration all major market segments, geographical markets, as well as current trends in the market and opportunities for growth.



MARKET OVERVIEW



The palm tree’s fruit yields palm oil, which is widely used in the food industry. It is much sought-after in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia for its affordability and low or no trans fat content. The demand for palm oil is projected to grow in the near future, with a major part of this demand coming from emerging economies.



Palm oil can be classified broadly as palm oil, palm kernel oil, and other types. It is widely used in health, energy, and food applications, in addition to other applications that include cosmetics. Its utility in feedstock to produce biofuels has proven to be a growth booster in recent years. Malaysia accounts for nearly 80% of the global palm oil production.



The average per hectare yield from a palm plantation is higher than other comparable crops. This aspect, coupled with the relatively low production costs of palm oil have proven conducive for the growth of this market.



Though Malaysia holds the positions of the largest palm oil producer in the world, it has a large population of aging trees that yield lower volumes of palm oil. This particular aspect could hinder market growth to some degree, especially considering that demand for palm oil has been on the rise in various industrial sectors. The supply thus remains limited because of the shrinking palm tree cultivation areas in Indonesia and Malaysia.



A lucrative opportunity exists in countries such as China and India where economic growth is anticipated to be extraordinary, thus creating scope for the palm oil industry as well. As new applications of palm oil continue develop in the cosmetics and energy sector (in the form of biofuels), the market can expect to witness steady growth over the forecast period.



This market research report analyzes the following geographies:



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report gives you access to decisive data such as:



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for the coming years



Key highlights of this report



- Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

- Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements in the palm oil industry

- Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge

- An analysis of strategies of major competitors

- An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments

- Detailed analyses of industry trends

- A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

- Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments



Read More Reports on Food & Beverages Markets: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/food-beverages-market-reports-4.html



About us



Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Request for customization of this report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1005



Latest Upcoming Reports: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm



Contact Us



Sheela AK

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States.



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Browse Market Research Blogs:

http://www.tmrblog.com/

http://strongmarkets.wordpress.com/