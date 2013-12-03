Global Research on Portable Air Conditioning System Market 2014-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market 2014-2018"to its huge collection of research reports.



Global Portable Air Conditioning System market to grow at a CAGR of 12.56 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high demand from North America and Europe. The Global Portable Air Conditioning System market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of inverter-based portable air conditioners. However, the capital-intensive market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Europe, the APAC region, and the ROW; it also covers the Global Portable Air Conditioning System market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Carrier Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Johnson Controls Inc., and LG Electronics Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Airwell Group, Dwyer Instruments Inc., Gree Electric Appliances Inc., Haier Inc., Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., Voltas Ltd., and Whirlpool Corp.



Related Reports :



Telecommunication Electronics - Global Trends, Estimates and Forecasts, 2011-2018 http://www.researchmoz.us/telecommunication-electronics-global-trends-estimates-and-forecasts-2011-2018-report.html



With a CAGR of 12.8%, global market value for Telecommunication Electronics Application sector is anticipated to be worth US$847.6 billion by 2018. On a global scale, Asia-Pacific accounts for more than 26.3% of the market share. While US accounts for the largest share of the global market value on a country basis, India surpasses the US in terms of growth rate anticipated in the near future. Among the application sectors, Mobile Phones account for the largest share of the entire market, driving a CAGR of 14.5% during the analysis period 2011-2018. Wireless LANs & WANs see as the fastest growing end-user with a forecast with a CAGR of approximately 20.9% by 2018. With the growing trend in network and mobile satellite terminal technologies (dual-mode GSM cellular/satellite, handset and broadband data) the future of telecommunication electronics industry suggests for a positive growth.



Medical Electronics - Global Trends, Estimates and Forecasts, 2011-2018 http://www.researchmoz.us/medical-electronics-global-trends-estimates-and-forecasts-2011-2018-report.html



The medical electronics market is expected to reach US$372.4 billion by 2018 primarily supported by the application sectors monitoring & surgical systems, imaging systems, diagnostics and medical therapeutics. Globally, medical therapeutics and imaging systems together account for approximately 52.9% of the market and are expected to support the medical electronics industry going forward. Geographical analysis shows that the highest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 17.2% is anticipated from Asia-Pacific region during the analysis period, 2011-2018. Among the application sectors, monitoring & surgical systems account for the largest share of the entire market, driving a CAGR of 13.4% during the analysis period 2011-2018. Imaging Systems see as the fastest growing application with a forecast CAGR of approximately 16.9% by 2018. Along with the fast growth and rapid advancement in technology related to healthcare industry, the medical electronics expectations have increased innovatively for large numbers of incurable disease.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. List of Abbreviations



3. Scope of the Report

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Product Offerings



4. Market Research Methodology

4.1 Market Research Process

4.2 Research Methodology



5. Introduction



For Consumer Electronics Related Reports Visit At: http://www.researchmoz.us/consumer-electronics-market-reports-98.html



6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1 By Revenue

6.1.2 By Volume

6.2 Five Forces Analysis



7. Product Life Cycle Analysis



8. Geographical Segmentation

8.1 Global Portable Air Conditioning System Market by Geographical Segmentation

8.2 Portable Air Conditioning System Market in North America

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast by Volume

8.3 Portable Air Conditioning System Market in Europe

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast by Volume

8.4 Portable Air Conditioning System Market in the APAC Region

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast by Volume

8.5 Portable Air Conditioning System Market in the ROW

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

8.5.2 Market Size and Forecast by Volume



9. Buying Criteria



10. Market Growth Drivers



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