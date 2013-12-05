Global Research on Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in CALA: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018

Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in CALA: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in CALA: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018"to its huge collection of research reports.
Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.
This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the CALA region. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.
Related Reports:
Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in North America: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018 http://www.researchmoz.us/voice-over-lte-volte-in-north-america-market-forecast-2013-2018-report.html
Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the North American region. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.
Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Western Europe: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018 http://www.researchmoz.us/voice-over-lte-volte-in-western-europe-market-forecast-2013-2018-report.html
Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the Western Europe region. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.
Report Benefits:
Regional forecast for Voice over LTE (VoLTE)
Identify challenges and opportunities for LTE services providers
Understand the business drivers and key success factors for VoLTE
Identify opportunities for infrastructure providers and application developers
Understand LTE technology and supporting next generation network infrastructure
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Target Audience:
OSS/BSS Solution Providers
Mobile Network Operators
Mobile Software Developers
Mobile Payment Service Providers
Handset and Tablet Manufacturers
Content and Applications Mediators
Social Commerce Vendors and providers
Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers
Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers
Any telecom company focused on the CALA region
Table of Contents:
1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 7
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2.0 VOICE OVER LTE (VOLTE) 8
2.1 VOLTE OPERATION 8
2.1.1 VOLTE, RCS, AND IMS 8
2.1.2 ALTERNATIVES TO VOLTE 9
2.2 VOLTE CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR MOBILE OPERATORS 10
2.2.1 MANAGEMENT OF MACRO SPECTRUM 10
2.2.2 GREATER EFFICIENCY OF MICRO SPECTRUM 10
2.2.3 IMPROVED QOS 10
2.2.4 LESS HARDWARE AND COTS EQUIPMENT 11
2.2.5 ROAMING WILL BE DRAMATICALLY EASIER 11
2.2.6 LESS EXPENSIVE PER BIT BACKHAUL 11
2.2.7 COMPARABLE DEVICE PERFORM BETTER ON LTE THAN ON 3G NETWORKS 11
2.3 FACTORS THAT COULD SLOW THE GROWTH OF VOLTE 12
2.3.1 SPECTRUM ISSUES INCLUDING THE LACK OF GLOBALLY HARMONIZED SPECTRUM 12
2.3.2 LACK OF SPECTRUM COHERENCY IN THE UNITED STATES 13
2.3.3 DEVICE MANUFACTURERS ARE RETICENT TO SUPPORT VOLTE 14
2.3.4 TECHNICAL CHALLENGES IN THE NETWORK 14
2.3.5 RELAXED RULES ON NETWORK SHARING IN THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION 15
2.3.6 THE GLOBAL RECESSION CONTINUES 16
2.4 THE STATUS OF CURRENT VOLTE MOBILE OPERATORS 16
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