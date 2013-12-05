Global Research on Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in CALA: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in CALA: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018"to its huge collection of research reports.



Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.



This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the CALA region. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.



Related Reports:



Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in North America: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018 http://www.researchmoz.us/voice-over-lte-volte-in-north-america-market-forecast-2013-2018-report.html



Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the North American region. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.



Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in Western Europe: Market Forecast 2013 - 2018 http://www.researchmoz.us/voice-over-lte-volte-in-western-europe-market-forecast-2013-2018-report.html



Fourth generation (4G) data services are in the deployment stage, but is will be a few years until there is ubiquitous LTE coverage. Meanwhile, there are competitive threats emerging against incumbent carriers' core voice services. This is coming at a time when all bearer services (voice and data) are becoming marginalized due to market expectations, economic conditions, and a coming supply side expansion in terms of network capacity.This research assesses the market drivers and outlook for VoLTE as well as carrier opportunities and challenges. The report forecasts VoLTE growth for the Western Europe region. The report includes conclusions and recommendations for network operators.



Report Benefits:



Regional forecast for Voice over LTE (VoLTE)

Identify challenges and opportunities for LTE services providers

Understand the business drivers and key success factors for VoLTE

Identify opportunities for infrastructure providers and application developers

Understand LTE technology and supporting next generation network infrastructure



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Target Audience:



OSS/BSS Solution Providers

Mobile Network Operators

Mobile Software Developers

Mobile Payment Service Providers

Handset and Tablet Manufacturers

Content and Applications Mediators

Social Commerce Vendors and providers

Mobile Marketing and Advertising Providers

Telecommunications Infrastructure Providers

Any telecom company focused on the CALA region



Table of Contents:



1.0 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 7



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2.0 VOICE OVER LTE (VOLTE) 8

2.1 VOLTE OPERATION 8

2.1.1 VOLTE, RCS, AND IMS 8

2.1.2 ALTERNATIVES TO VOLTE 9

2.2 VOLTE CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES FOR MOBILE OPERATORS 10

2.2.1 MANAGEMENT OF MACRO SPECTRUM 10

2.2.2 GREATER EFFICIENCY OF MICRO SPECTRUM 10

2.2.3 IMPROVED QOS 10

2.2.4 LESS HARDWARE AND COTS EQUIPMENT 11

2.2.5 ROAMING WILL BE DRAMATICALLY EASIER 11

2.2.6 LESS EXPENSIVE PER BIT BACKHAUL 11

2.2.7 COMPARABLE DEVICE PERFORM BETTER ON LTE THAN ON 3G NETWORKS 11

2.3 FACTORS THAT COULD SLOW THE GROWTH OF VOLTE 12

2.3.1 SPECTRUM ISSUES INCLUDING THE LACK OF GLOBALLY HARMONIZED SPECTRUM 12

2.3.2 LACK OF SPECTRUM COHERENCY IN THE UNITED STATES 13

2.3.3 DEVICE MANUFACTURERS ARE RETICENT TO SUPPORT VOLTE 14

2.3.4 TECHNICAL CHALLENGES IN THE NETWORK 14

2.3.5 RELAXED RULES ON NETWORK SHARING IN THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION 15

2.3.6 THE GLOBAL RECESSION CONTINUES 16

2.4 THE STATUS OF CURRENT VOLTE MOBILE OPERATORS 16



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