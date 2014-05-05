Global Research Turbochargers Market and Industry Analysis, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- A turbocharger is a device used to boost the power yield of an engine. It is a type of forced induction system that compresses the air flowing into the engine, which helps increase more air flow into a cylinder. This results in more fuel addition, which in turn increases the power output of the engine per stroke. A turbocharger provides many advantages to vehicles, such as increased power output, high power to weight ratio, efficiency, and reduction in engine weight. With the advent of technology, turbochargers are gaining popularity; increased demand for powerful vehicles is expected to boost the turbocharger market.



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Based on the type of fuel, turbochargers can be classified as gasoline and diesel based, which can be used for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Turbochargers use three technologies: variable geometry turbochargers (VGT), wastegate, and twin turbo. VGT is mostly used in passenger vehicles, while the others are used in commercial vehicles. There are a variety of other applications for turbochargers such as power plants, generator sets, marine and other industries. Vehicle manufacturers are also considering turbochargers as a potential market in the near future; along with engines, turbochargers are expected to be a part of most commercial vehicles.



Increased usage of vehicles in all segments, high demand for powerful engines, and the need for power efficient commercial and passenger vehicles are the drivers for this market. Developing fuel efficient turbo chargers to increase engine capacity is a challenge for the manufacturers. Countries like India, China, and Africa, where the demand for diesel engine vehicles is increasing, are expected to drive this market over the forecast period.



Some of major players in this market are Honeywell International Inc., Rotomaster, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Precision Turbo and Engines, Cummins Turbo Technologies, IHI Corporation (Japan), Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH Co. KG (Germany), and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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