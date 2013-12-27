Global Residential Gas Generator Market Will Grow at CAGR of 9.55% in 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2013 -- Residential Gas Generator market to grow at a CAGR of 9.55 percent over the period 2013-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing dependence on electronic goods .The Residential Gas Generator market has also been witnessing the emergence of next-generation gas generators. However, the need to comply with emission regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Residential Gas Generator Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, the US, Canada, Mexico, the APAC region, India, China, Australia, Europe, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Russia; it also covers the Residential Gas Generator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Briggs & Stratton Power Products Group LLC, Cummins Inc., and Generac Power Systems Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Carrier Corporation, Eastern Tools & Equipment, Inc., Eaton Corp., General Electric Company, Honda Motor Co. Inc., and Kohler Co.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

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