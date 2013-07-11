Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Residential Generator Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Residential Generator market to reach US$4,186.75 million by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing dependence on electronic goods. The Global Residential Generator market has also been witnessing the emergence of next-generation generators. However, the need to comply with emission regulations could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Residential Generator Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, EMEA, and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Residential Generator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Briggs and Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., and Eaton Corp.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Generac Holdings Inc., General Electric Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Scott's Emergency Lighting and Power Generation, Inc., and Winco, Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are the key trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Baldor Electric Company, Inc., Briggs and Stratton Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Eaton Corp.,Generac Holdings Inc., General Electric Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., Scott's Emergency Lighting and Power Generation, Inc., and Winco, Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/117576/global-residential-generator-market-2012-2016.html