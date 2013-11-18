Global Residential Mortgages - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Global Residential Mortgages" from MarketLine, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- Global Residential Mortgages industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Global residential mortgages market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
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Highlights
- The residential mortgage market is valued as the sum of all balances outstanding on all residential mortgages at the end of each calendar year. Residential mortgages are loans secured on residential real estate, often in order for the eventual purchase of the property by the householder. All currency conversions have been done using our constant annual average 2012 exchange rates.
- The global residential mortgages market had total balances outstanding of $25,920.3bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% between 2008 and 2012.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $30,042.8bn by the end of 2017.
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Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the residential mortgages market in the global
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the globalresidential mortgages market
Leading company profiles reveal details of key residential mortgages market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Global residential mortgages market with five year forecasts
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the Global residential mortgages market by value in 2012?
What will be the size of the Global residential mortgages market in 2017?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Global residential mortgages market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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