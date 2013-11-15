Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering
TechNavio forecasts the Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2014-2018 with a CAGR of 16.06 percent for the period 2013-2018. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth—all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.
TechNavio’s analysts use a unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.
A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.
Overview of market share and landscape for the following key geographies:
- Western Europe
- North America
- APAC
- ROW
Overview of market share and landscape for the following key countries:
- US
- UK
- Japan
- China
Overview and impact analysis of:
- 4 Market Drivers
- 4 Market Challenges
- 4 Market Trends
Market Shares and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:
- iRobot
- LG Electronics
- Neato Robotics
- Samsung Electronics
Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:
- Suppliers
- Buyers
- Substitutes
- New entrants
- Market competition
Note: All of the segments above are supplemented with a combination of statistical data, graphical analysis, and verbal explanation.
After purchasing any of our reports, you can request a one hour meeting to discuss any questions you may have with our team of analysts.
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146317/global-residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-2014-2018.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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