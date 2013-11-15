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Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2014-2018

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering
TechNavio forecasts the Global Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2014-2018 with a CAGR of 16.06 percent for the period 2013-2018. Several driving factors and trends will contribute to this growth—all of which will be outlined with detail in this report.

TechNavio’s analysts use a unique methodology to scrutinize individual vendor performance, trends, drivers and challenges, and a number of other factors to provide the most accurate and detailed market research reports possible.

A more specific breakdown of this report’s contents is below.

Overview of market share and landscape for the following key geographies:

- Western Europe

- North America

- APAC

- ROW

Overview of market share and landscape for the following key countries:

- US

- UK

- Japan

- China

Overview and impact analysis of:

- 4 Market Drivers

- 4 Market Challenges

- 4 Market Trends

Market Shares and SWOT Analysis for these vendors:

- iRobot

- LG Electronics

- Neato Robotics

- Samsung Electronics

Five Force Model Impact Analysis of:

- Suppliers

- Buyers

- Substitutes

- New entrants

- Market competition

Note: All of the segments above are supplemented with a combination of statistical data, graphical analysis, and verbal explanation.

After purchasing any of our reports, you can request a one hour meeting to discuss any questions you may have with our team of analysts.

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/146317/global-residential-robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market-2014-2018.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Friday, November 15, 2013 at 12:11 PM CST - Permalink

 