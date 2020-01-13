Global Residue Testing Market to Foresee Growth at a CAGR of 6.1% During the Forecast Period

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a trending report on the Global Residue Testing Market (Residue Types - Pesticides, Heavy Metals, Toxins, Allergens, and Other Residues; Detection Techniques - HPLC, LC-MS/MS, Immunoassay-based, and Other Techniques; Application - Agricultural Crops, and Food): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025. Foodborne allergies are a major concern nowadays. Food contaminated with chemicals such as pesticides and plant growth hormones can affect human health adversely. Pesticides play an important role in agriculture to protect the plant from weeds, insects, fungi and other pests but at the same time, they are toxic to humans. Testing of such residues is important to prevent the intake of such food by humans.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/12893



Growing Prevalence of Food Born Disease and Allergies is the Major Factor for the Market Growth



As per the United Nations, there will be 9.7 billion on earth by 2050. It is estimated that the next 30 years will see the global population add an extra 2 billion people to today's figure of 7.7 billion, and by the end of the century, the planet will have to sustain around 11 billion. To meet the food demand of rising population use of pesticides will continue to stay in agriculture which in turn will increase the adverse effect of pesticides in food thereby causing allergic reactions to people. Therefore, considering the above-mentioned factors, the market for residue testing is likely to propel during the forecast period.



Pesticide Residues Segment to Foresee Growth During the Forecast Period



According to the analyst at Infinium Global Research, the scope of the market is analyzed on the basis of residue types, detection techniques, and applications. On the basis of residue types, the sub-markets include pesticides, heavy metals, toxins, allergens, and other residues. On the basis of detection techniques, the sub-markets include HPLC, LC-MS/MS, immunoassay-based, and other techniques. On the basis of application, the sub-markets include crops and food.



Ask Discount for the Latest Research Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/12893



Based on the residue types, pesticide residues segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The scenario is different in developed economies as compared to developing economies. DDT is banned in the U.S. but is in use in other countries such as India. Therefore, it has become necessary for food manufacturers and government authorities to make sure that imported foods should comply with their permitted MRLs.



Regional Analysis



North America Dominates the Global Residue Market



Companies such as Eurofins, have developed FDA recommended DNA bar code tests for species identifications which are gaining prominence in this region. Eurofins-ELS gained IANZ accreditation to test pesticide residues in food as pesticides are potentially toxic to humans that may induce adverse health effects including cancer, effects on reproduction, immune or nervous system.



Competitive Analysis



The key players profiled in the report are Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific, DTS Food Laboratories, Covance Inc., ALS Limited, SGS S.A., Intertek Group plc. International Laboratory Services Ltd., Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Silliker, Inc., and Other. Companies.



Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-residue-testing-market



About us

The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The residue testing report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the residue testing market.