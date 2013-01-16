New Financial Services market report from Datamonitor: "Global Retail Banking Competitor Tracker - October 2012"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2013 -- Datamonitor's Retail Banking Competitor Tracker is a monthly product providing updates on key events relating to major players in retail banking across the globe. Covering major developments such as M&A activity, market entries and withdrawals, partnerships, product innovation, and customer targeting, the Retail Banking Competitor Tracker provides succinct summaries of key stories.
Scope
- Provides a definitive source of information on all your competitors' key strategies.
- Offers insight into how the competitive landscape is evolving through M&A activities, partnerships, and organic growth.
- Detailed insight into new product developments within retail banking.
Report Highlights
In October, National Australia Bank (NAB) announced a strategic partnership with VeriFone. The partnership will provide NAB's 130,000 merchant customers with access to technology for accepting payments via tablets or mobiles. One of the first products will be iPhone and iPad "PAYware" sleeves that can turn these devices into payment terminals.
Bank of Ireland has launched the first Markets App in Ireland, offering its business, corporate, and personal customers instant access to business and financial news as well market data. Key features of the app include: pricing; dealer blog, featuring live market comment on key developments; and news, including Irish and world financial news.
