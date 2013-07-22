Global Retail Banking IT Market Trends Research Report 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Global Retail Banking IT market to grow at a CAGR of 4.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing need for customer satisfaction. The Global Retail Banking IT market has also been witnessing increasing need to comply with banking regulatory policies. However, meeting the diverse demands of customers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-retail-banking-it-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Retail Banking IT Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Retail Banking IT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and Microsoft Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Accenture Plc., Capgemini S.A., Cisco System Inc., Finacle, FIS Pvt. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Intel Corp., Oracle Corp., Teradata Corp., and Unisys Corp.



Browse All Banking Related Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/banking-market.htm



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



Related Reports



Banking IT Market in China

(http://www.researchmoz.us/banking-it-market-in-china-2011-2015-report.html)



Banking IT market in China to grow at a CAGR of 19.94 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the availability of advanced banking solutions. The Banking IT market in China has also been witnessing market consolidation. However, increasing concerns about security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Banking IT Market in China 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China. It also covers the Banking IT market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.



Social Media in Retail Banking

(http://www.researchmoz.us/social-media-in-retail-banking-report.html)



Social media is a potential channel for managing effective customer relationship management for retail banks. The adoption and use of digital channels, such as mobile phones and social media, has grown rapidly over the last decade. To reduce their cost of operations, they are adopting social media to market their products and services. This trend is accelerating the adoption rate of social media marketing by retail banks across the globe.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Browse Blog@ http://upcomingmarketnews.blogspot.com/

Browse Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/