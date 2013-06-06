Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- Global Retail Industry IT Spending market to grow at a CAGR of 4.88 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need to adopt customer-centric technology. The Global Retail Industry IT Spending market has also been witnessing an increased adoption of cloud services. However, data security concerns could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Retail Industry IT Spending market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Global Retail Industry IT Spending market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions, its market landscape, and growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., and IBM Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Amazon.Com Inc., Arcplan Inc., Bitam Software, Commerce Solutions, Chain Drive, Comcash, Cybex Systems Inc., eBay Inc., ECR Software Corp., Epicor, Fujitsu Ltd., Genisis Software Systems, Informatica Corp., Intuit Inc., JDA Software Group, JDS Solutions, Magstar, Microsoft Corp., MICROS Systems, MicroStrategy, NCR, Oracle Corp., PayPal, PCMS, Pinnacle Cart, RedPrairie Pvt. Ltd., Retail Information Systems, Retail Pro International LLC, SAS, SYSPRO Tech India Pvt. Ltd., Tableau Software, TIBCO Software Inc., and UTC Retail Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



