Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Retail Security Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Retail Security market to grow at a CAGR of 28.12 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing focus to reduce retail shrinkage. The Global Retail Security market has also been witnessing the increasing focus on reducing the man power by the retailers. However, the high cost of ownership of retail security systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Retail Security Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Retail Security market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Axis Communication AB, Checkpoint Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., and Tyco International Ltd.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are ACTi Corp., Avigilon Corp., ALL-TAG Security Americas Inc., Arecont Vision LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Exacq Technologies Inc., H3C Technologies Co. Ltd, Genetec Inc., Ketec Inc., March Networks Corp., MACROSCOP, Milestone Systems A/S, Mobotix AG, Nedap, NICE Systems Inc., Samsung Techwin Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric S.A., Sentry technology Corp., Sony Electronics Inc., 3i-MIND Inc., 3xLOGIC Inc..



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146323/global-retail-security-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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